Seagate chief Luczo leaves Microsoft board

SEATTLE, March 20 Microsoft Corp said on Thursday Steve Luczo stepped down from its board of directors so he can focus on his job as chief executive of digital storage firm Seagate Technology Plc.

Luczo's exit comes just six weeks after the appointment of Satya Nadella as Microsoft chief executive officer, which Luczo played a key role in as a member of the software company's four-man search committee.

"With the CEO search completed and Satya off to a strong start, this felt like an appropriate time to make this change so I can turn my full attention to leading Seagate," said Luczo in a statement.

