CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Seagate chief Luczo leaves Microsoft board

(Corrects paragraph four to show Mason Morfit is Microsoft's
youngest, newest member)
SEATTLE, March 20 Microsoft Corp said
on Thursday Steve Luczo stepped down from its board of directors
so he can focus on his job as chief executive of digital storage
company Seagate Technology Plc.
Luczo's exit comes just six weeks after the appointment of
Satya Nadella as Microsoft chief executive, which Luczo played a
key role in as a member of the software company's four-man
search committee.
"With the CEO search completed and Satya off to a strong
start, this felt like an appropriate time to make this change so
I can turn my full attention to leading Seagate," said Luczo in
a statement.
Luczo, 57, had been a member of Microsoft's board since May
2012. He was the board's youngest and newest member until the
appointment of Mason Morfit last week, and was regarded by Wall
Street as one of the more tech-savvy directors.
Microsoft has had trouble keeping younger board members
recently. Netflix Inc Chief Executive Reed Hastings
left Microsoft's board in 2012 after five years' service.
"This just speaks to evolution that is happening in
Redmond," said Daniel Ives, an analyst at FBR Capital Markets,
referring to Microsoft's headquarters near Seattle. "We could
see more changes to the board over the coming years as new blood
enters the board of directors and tries to move this company in
the right direction."
The board now has 10 members, including former Chief
Executive Officers Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer.
Microsoft shares rose 2.7 percent on Thursday to hit their
highest since mid-2000 on the Nasdaq, closing at $40.33, spurred
by hopes that Nadella can revitalize the software giant as it
transitions into the era of mobile computing.
(Reporting by Bill Rigby; Editing by Bernard Orr and Mohammad
Zargham)