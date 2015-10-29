Microsoft launches US$13bn bond as high-grade hits record

(CORRECTS, removes erroneous reference to 4th largest deal)

By John Balassi

NEW YORK, Oct 29 (IFR) - Software giant Microsoft launched a US$13bn seven-part bond on Thursday, one of the biggest deals of the year, as US high-grade bond issuance set a new annual record.

The jumbo trade helped push the US high-grade market beyond last year's US$1.1trn tally, according to IFR data, with more than two months still to go.

Microsoft launched a US$1.75bn 3-year at Treasuries plus 30bp; a US$2.25bn 5-year at T+50bp; a US$1bn 7-year at T+75bp; a US$3bn 10-year at T+95bp; a US$1bn 20-year at T+125bp; a US$3bn 30-year at T+150bp; and a US$1bn 40-year at T+180bp. (Reporting by the IFR team; Writing by Marc Carnegie; Editing by Paul Kilby)