Microsoft launches US$13bn bond as high-grade hits record

UPDATE 2-Toshiba making preparations for sale of stake in chip business -sources
* State-backed bank considers investment in chip business -sources (Recasts and write through with details of sale preparations)
By John Balassi
NEW YORK, Oct 29 (IFR) - Software giant Microsoft launched a US$13bn seven-part bond on Thursday, one of the biggest deals of the year, as US high-grade bond issuance set a new annual record.
The jumbo trade helped push the US high-grade market beyond last year's US$1.1trn tally, according to IFR data, with more than two months still to go.
Microsoft launched a US$1.75bn 3-year at Treasuries plus 30bp; a US$2.25bn 5-year at T+50bp; a US$1bn 7-year at T+75bp; a US$3bn 10-year at T+95bp; a US$1bn 20-year at T+125bp; a US$3bn 30-year at T+150bp; and a US$1bn 40-year at T+180bp. (Reporting by the IFR team; Writing by Marc Carnegie; Editing by Paul Kilby)
Jan 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7,217 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.54 percent at 7208.44 points on Thursday, dragged down by British parcel and postal firm Royal Mail, whose results were badly received. * ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND: Japanese financial services firm Orix Corp has agreed to buy $290 million worth of shipping loans from Royal Bank of Scotland, sources with direct knowledge
