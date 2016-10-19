Microsoft to show code in Brazil to calm fears about spy 'back doors'

| BRASILIA
BRASILIA Oct 19 Microsoft Corp, still
stung by accusations that it installed "back doors" for the U.S.
government to access customers' communications, opened a center
in Brazil on Wednesday where officials will be able to inspect
its programming code, in an attempt to allay suspicions in the
region that its software programs are vulnerable to spying.
Behind reinforced walls and with strict security settings,
the world's biggest software company showed off its fourth
'Transparency Center' in Brasilia, where experts from Latin
American and Caribbean governments will be able to view the
source code of its products.
The effort to build trust follows heightened suspicions in
the region after former U.S. National Security Agency contractor
Edward Snowden leaked documents in 2013 that showed the agency
was capturing massive amounts of data from emails handled by
major U.S. technology companies, including Microsoft.
The leak, in addition to another Snowden disclosure that the
United States had been spying on communications including those
of former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff, prompted Brazil
and other governments around the world to reconsider how much
they could trust U.S. technology companies not to install back
doors at the request of U.S. intelligence agencies.
At the new site, visited on Wednesday by officials including
the speaker of Brazil's Congress, no electronics will be allowed
into the secure viewing room.
Microsoft prevents anyone from copying the massive amount of
coding on display - as much as 50 million lines for its email
and server products. Viewers inspect copies of source code on
computers connected only to local servers and cut off from the
internet. The copies are later deleted.
Viewers can use software tools to examine the code,
Microsoft said, but it was not immediately clear whether experts
would be able to run deep code analysis necessary to uncover
back doors or other bugs.
It is by no means certain the effort by Microsoft will
diminish concerns about spying, but Brazil's reaction to the
generally secretive software company opening up its code was
initially positive.
"This center is aimed at showing that there are no traps, it
is a good step," a Brazilian government official, who asked not
to be named because he was not authorized to speak about cyber
security, told Reuters.
The Brasilia facility is Microsoft's fourth transparency
center after the NSA scandal. It set up the first one at its
Redmond, Washington headquarters in the United States in 2014,
one in Brussels last year and one in Singapore earlier this
month. It will soon open another in Beijing.
The centers allow for face-to-face discussions between
government experts and developers. "Governments can verify for
themselves that there are no back doors," said Mark Estberg,
senior director of Microsoft's global government security
program.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Bill Rigby)