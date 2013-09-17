REFILE-BRIEF-Microsoft raises quarterly dividend, to buy back shares

Sept 17 Microsoft Corp : * Announces quarterly dividend increase and share repurchase program * Says board of directors also approved a new share repurchase program authorizing up to $40 billion in share repurchases * Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share, reflecting a 5 cent or 22 percent increase over the previous quarter's dividend * New program, which has no expiration date, replaces previous $40 billion share repurchase program that was set to expire September 30, 2013 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage