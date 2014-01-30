版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 31日 星期五 06:07 BJT

BRIEF-Microsoft to name Satya Nadella as CEO-Bloomberg

NEW YORK Jan 30 Microsoft Corp

* Microsoft to name Satya Nadella as CEO- Bloomberg editor via Twitter

* Microsoft's board also considering replacing Bill Gates as chairman-Bloomberg reporter on Twitter, citing sources Further company coverage:
