BRIEF-U.S. authorities charge Microsoft portfolio manager, friend with insider trading

Dec 19 * SEC says charges Microsoft Corp senior portfolio manager Brian
Jorgenson and a friend with insider trading * SEC says jorgenson and the other defendant, Sean Stokke, were also criminally
charged by U.S. Department of Justice * SEC alleges that stokke traded in advance of public announcement that
Microsoft planned to invest in Barnes & Noble Inc e-reader business * SEC alleges that stokke also traded in advance of microsoft's July 2013
quarterly earnings announcement * SEC alleges that jorgenson tipped stokke in advance about the news, and that
both defendants made a combined $393,125 illegal profits
* Uber doubled gross bookings in 2016 to $20 billion - Bloomberg
SAO PAULO, April 14 A judge in Brazil's biggest city ruled this week that a driver using the Uber ride-hailing app is an employee of the San-Francisco-based company, threatening its business model in one of its biggest markets.
NEW YORK, April 14 United Airlines found itself on the defensive again on Friday after a passenger complained that a scorpion stung him during a flight from Texas, capping off a bruising week for the public image of the one of the world's largest carriers.