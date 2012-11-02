版本:
中国
2012年 11月 2日

BRIEF-Moody's rates Microsoft's proposed debt Aaa

Nov 2 Microsoft Corp : * Moody's assigns aaa rating to microsoft's proposed debt issuance * Rpt-moody's assigns aaa rating to microsoft's proposed debt issuance

