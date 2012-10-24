版本:
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Bill Gates sells 4.5 mln shares of Microsoft

(corrects headline to remove extraneous word "his")

Oct 24 Oct 24 Microsoft Corp : * Bill gates reports open market sale of 4.5 million shares of Microsoft Corp

on October 22 - SEC filing * Transaction executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $27.83 to

$28.81 * Source text: link.reuters.com/wut53t * Further company coverage

