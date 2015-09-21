版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 21日 星期一 17:35 BJT

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Skype says is aware of an issue affecting Skype status at the moment

(Corrects source in headline to Skype from Microsoft)

Sept 21 * Skype says "We are aware of an issue affecting skype status at the moment, and are working on a quick fix" * Skype says the status issue doesn't affect Skype for web, which can be used to make calls and send instant messages * Source - (bit.ly/1WcZivA) *

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐