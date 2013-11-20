版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 20日 星期三

BRIEF-Microsoft sets quarterly dividend of $0.28/shr

Nov 19 Microsoft Corp : * Microsoft sets quarterly dividend of $0.28/shr * Microsoft declares quarterly dividend * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
