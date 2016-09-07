CORRECTED-Microsoft offers wide range of cloud services from UK datacentres

(Company corrects number, paragraph 7)
By Eric Auchard
LONDON, Sept 7 Microsoft Corp is
introducing a complete set of cloud services from data centres
in Britain, its second biggest market for cloud-based software
after the United States, as demand for data localisation spreads
across Europe and around the world.
The new offering will allow a range of British customers
from the legal, banking, public and utility sectors to run
operations over the Internet, something they had been reluctant
to do for regulatory and data security reasons.
"We want to make sure that as many customers as possible
have access to the cloud," said Nicola Hodson, general manager
of marketing and operations for Microsoft UK.
Local storage of data has grown more desirable as U.S.
technology companies have become dominant and after former U.S.
National Security Administration contractor Edward Snowden
disclosed mass government surveillance, stoking public concern
over data privacy, security and national sovereignty.
More recently, Britain's vote to leave the European Union
has raised questions about the status of data stored and
processed in the UK.
Previously, Microsoft customers using cloud software relied
on European data centres based in Dublin, Amsterdam or other
locations. It operates more than 100 data centres globally.
The UK Ministry of Defence, which has around 250,000 users
and spends more than $3 billion per year on technical
infrastructure, will be an early customer of Microsoft's cloud
office apps and infrastructure, citing cost savings and data
security, the company said.
Other initial UK cloud customers include automaker Aston
Martin, and South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust, the
country's largest mental health agency, and Capita Plc,
Britain's largest business process outsourcing, which serves a
mix of clients in central and local government and the private
sector.
Microsoft is the world's No. 2 cloud software supplier after
Amazon.com, which pioneered cloud services a decade
ago. Both companies also compete with Google, IBM
, Oracle and many others.
The UK-based cloud will host Office 365, a suite of cloud
applications that replaces Microsoft's classic Office software,
and Azure, its cloud-based software infrastructure platform.
Microsoft plans to add its Dynamics CRM Online suite of cloud
sales and marketing applications in the first half of 2017.
Forrester Research estimates global spending on public cloud
platforms, business services and applications will reach $236
billion by 2020, a compound annual growth rate of 22 percent
between 2015 and the end of the decade.
Microsoft already counts thousands of UK cloud customers
ranging from retailer Marks and Spencer Group Plc to
Virgin Atlantic airlines. Customers have the option of hosting
data locally or elsewhere on the Microsoft network.
