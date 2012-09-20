Microsoft says has fixed Internet Explorer flaw

BRIEF-Dr Reddy's says U.S. court finds co's product infringes some patents
* Says Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announces U.S. district court's opinion relating to patent infringement
BOSTON, Sept 20 Microsoft Corp said it has fixed a security bug in Internet Explorer that hackers exploited to attack some customers.
The attacks prompted the German government and security experts to urge people to temporarily stop using the browser.
The software maker said late Wednesday that the permanent repair to the software, used by hundreds of millions of people, would be released on Friday. A majority of Microsoft Windows users have their computers set to automatically download that update.
Microsoft spokeswoman Yunsun Wee said in a statement that "the vast majority" of Internet Explorer users had not been attacked as a result of the security flaw.
The vulnerability in Internet Explorer was identified on Friday by a Luxembourg-based security researcher. His computer was infected while analyzing a computer server used last year to launch a cyber industrial espionage campaign on dozens of chemical makers and defense contractors.
Network security firm AlienVault said on Tuesday that it had discovered three other servers that hosted malicious websites that exploited the Internet Explorer flaw. It said the latest round of attacks targeted defense contractors, not the general public.
Internet Explorer was the world's second-most widely used browser last month, with about a 33 percent market share, according to StatCounter. It was close behind Chrome, which had 34 percent of the market.
* Says Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announces U.S. district court's opinion relating to patent infringement
HONG KONG, Feb 16 Asian stocks edged to new 19-month highs on Thursday with gains underpinned by an ongoing rally on Wall Street while the dollar came in for a bout of profit-taking after its recent bounce.
CARACAS, Feb 15 President Nicolas Maduro's government ordered the suspension of CNN's Spanish-language service from Venezuela's airwaves on Wednesday, accusing it of distorting the truth in coverage.