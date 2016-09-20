UPDATE 1-Microsoft raises dividend, plans $40 bln share buyback

(Adds details)
Sept 20 Microsoft Corp on Tuesday
raised its quarterly dividend by 8 percent and said it would buy
back up to $40 billion as part of a new share repurchase
program.
The company raised its dividend to 39 cents per share, up 3
cents from the previous quarter.
The technology giant last raised its dividend in September
last year.
The new buyback program has no expiration date and may be
terminated at any time, the company said on Tuesday.
The company also said it was on track to complete its
current $40 billion stock repurchase program by Dec. 31.
Microsoft's shares were up 1 percent at $57.41 in extended
trading on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)