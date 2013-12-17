版本:
Microsoft board director expects CEO appointment early 2014

SEATTLE Dec 17 The board member leading Microsoft Corp's search for a new chief executive said on Tuesday he expects an appointment to be made early next year.

"I expect we'll complete our work in the early part of 2014," Microsoft lead independent director John Thompson said in a blog post on the software company's site.
