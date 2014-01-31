Microsoft close to naming new CEO, Nadella most likely - source

BRIEF-Allison Transmission, China National Heavy Duty Truck to evaluate strategic partnership
* Allison Transmission Holdings Inc and China National Heavy Duty Truck Group Corp to evaluate strategic partnership
SEATTLE Jan 30 Microsoft Corp is close to naming its new chief executive, with inside executive Satya Nadella the most likely candidate, a person with knowledge of the search process told Reuters on Thursday.
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates may step aside as chairman, but would stay on the company's board, said the person who requested anonymity as they were not authorized to speak about the matter publicly.
April 19 The Saudi-based Islamic Development Bank (IDB) plans to take at least a 10 percent stake in Turkey's state-run stock exchange as the multilateral lender ramps up activities in the country, a senior official of the bank told Reuters.
TOKYO, April 19 Japanese stocks were nearly flat on Wednesday in choppy trade as investors refrained from taking large positions as geopolitical tensions soured the mood.