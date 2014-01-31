版本:
Microsoft close to naming new CEO, Nadella most likely - source

SEATTLE Jan 30 Microsoft Corp is close to naming its new chief executive, with inside executive Satya Nadella the most likely candidate, a person with knowledge of the search process told Reuters on Thursday.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates may step aside as chairman, but would stay on the company's board, said the person who requested anonymity as they were not authorized to speak about the matter publicly.
