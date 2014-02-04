New Microsoft CEO faces challenges in mobile, investor relations

| SEATTLE
SEATTLE Feb 3 As Microsoft Corp
prepares to unveil insider Satya Nadella as its new chief
executive, investors and analysts are weighing how effective the
22-year veteran will be in re-igniting the company's mobile
ambitions and satisfying Wall Street's hunger for cash.
The world's biggest software firm faces a slow erosion of
its PC-centric Windows and Office franchises and needs to
somehow challenge Apple Inc and Google Inc in
the new realm of mobile computing. At the same time, some
investors are campaigning for retrenchment and a bigger cut of
the company's massive cash pile.
Most agree that Nadella's background in creating Microsoft's
Internet-based - or 'cloud' - computing services makes him a
safe pair of hands to take the company forward, but there
remains a question over his ability to make Microsoft a hit with
consumers, or with impatient shareholders.
"He is the right person to drive safe, right down the middle
of the fairway, and continue Microsoft's strengths," said Rajeev
Chand, managing director and head of research at tech investment
bank Rutberg & Co. "What we don't know is will Nadella help with
the consumer revival, or with the mobile revival. Mobile is an
open hole in his background."
Microsoft's problem is stark. More than 90 percent of PCs
run Windows, but only 4 percent of smartphones do and an even
smaller slice of tablets.
The company is still the undisputed king of workplace
computing, but it is finding it hard to kindle the affections of
consumers at home and on the move. Its Surface devices had some
success over the holiday shopping season, but its phones are
showing signs of losing momentum.
"I would advise him (Nadella) to take a fresh look at
mobile, or bring in some talent who really understands the
space," said David Smith, an analyst at tech research firm
Gartner.
Last July, CEO Steve Ballmer outlined Microsoft's new
devices and services business model that is intended to marry
cloud services with nifty gadgets that can challenge Android
phones and Apple's iPad. He backed that up with the $7.2 billion
purchase of handset maker Nokia, set to close this
quarter.
But that move did not play well on Wall Street and now
Microsoft finds itself under pressure from critical investors to
give up the hardware business and concentrate instead on getting
its software onto as many devices as possible, including the
iPad.
"Microsoft has to be present on every device. They can't be
captive to Windows or Windows Phone," said Ted Schadler, an
analyst at tech research firm Forrester. "When you look at the
applications that are on the rise to support mobile, it is not
Microsoft with Word, it's Dropbox or Evernote. Its really about
being everywhere."
One analyst calculated that Microsoft is losing $2.5 billion
a year by keeping a full, native version of its Office suite
unavailable for iPad users in the hope that its Surface tablets
will become a hit with businesses, but there's no sign of that
happening.
"They have to port Office to iPad, they have to do it," said
Schadler. "That's an important, immediate decision that Satya's
going to have to drive."
SHOW US THE MONEY
Aside from strategy quandaries, Nadella has to wrestle with
the challenges of managing an enormous corporation and dealing
directly with big investors, something he has had no real
experience of as a unit head at Microsoft.
ValueAct Capital, which led a shareholder revolt last year
that culminated in the retirement of Ballmer, has been pushing
for the company to abandon its ambitions to be a consumer
hardware maker, refocus on its strengths with business
applications and return more of the rewards from those steady,
high-margin businesses to shareholders.
"The fact is that with mature companies, shareholder value
is more driven by capital allocation than by new products," said
one Top 30 investor in Microsoft, who asked not be named as they
were not authorized to speak publicly. "A repurchase would be
great."
That effectively means refocusing on Office and Windows and
distributing more of Microsoft's $84 billion in cash and
short-term investments, although most of that is held overseas.
In September, Microsoft raised its dividend 22 percent and
renewed its $40 billion share buyback program, but Wall Street
is still hungry for more.
"Satya's never run a P&L (profit and loss statement) as big
as Microsoft, so this is a bit of an unproven step up," said
Schadler. "Dealing in the public markets is a big new challenge
for him, so he's got a lot learning to do and will require
coaching and this is where the board of directors intersects."
It is expected that co-founder Bill Gates will relinquish
the chairman position, to advise Nadella on technology and allow
another board member to take on the task of dealing with
investor relations, an idea that has broadly been welcomed by
investors.
"More of Bill Gates is a good thing for Microsoft," said
Chand at Rutberg.