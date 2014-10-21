UPDATE 1-New Microsoft CEO pay tops $80 mln with big stock awards

(Adds details on stock awards)
By Bill Rigby
SEATTLE Oct 20 Microsoft Corp's new
Chief Executive Satya Nadella has become one the technology
industry's biggest earners, with a total compensation package
worth $84.3 million this year, according to a document filed
with securities regulators on Monday.
The outsize number is mostly made up of the estimated value
of certain one-time stock awards given to Nadella, who became
the company's third CEO in February. Most of it Nadella cannot
actually receive until 2019.
The massive stock awards, valued at $79.8 million overall,
were designed to keep Nadella at Microsoft while the company was
hunting for a new CEO and to give him long-term incentives as
CEO.
Large stock awards have not been necessary for Microsoft's
previous two CEOs, Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer, as both had
multi-billion dollar holdings in the company. Microsoft is also
slightly hampered in ensuring the loyalty of its top executives
as none of them have employment contracts with the company.
Disclosure of Nadella's rich pay package comes at an awkward
time for the new CEO, just 11 days after he urged women in
technology not to ask for pay raises but trust in "karma" to get
a fair salary. Nadella earlier on Monday said men and women are
paid equally at Microsoft.
According to Microsoft's proxy statement filed with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission, Nadella is slated to receive
stock worth an estimated $59.2 million under a long-term
incentive scheme that stretches out over seven years and is
dependent on Microsoft's shares beating the Standard & Poor's
500 index. He got a further award worth $13.5 million to stay at
the company while it was searching for its next CEO.
Excluding those one-time stock awards, Nadella's pay package
totaled $11.6 million this year, including $918,000 in salary, a
$3.6 million cash bonus, and an annual stock award valued at
just over $7 million.
Nadella was not the only executive to benefit from the
uncertainty at Microsoft between August last year and February,
as the company looked for its next CEO. Chief Operating Officer
Kevin Turner was awarded shares valued at $10 million and head
lawyer Brad Smith was awarded $9.6 million worth.
In the future, Nadella's compensation is set to be more
modest, with "total target compensation" for fiscal 2015 set at
$18 million, according to the company's proxy filing. That
includes a base salary of $1.2 million, a maximum cash bonus of
three times his salary, plus shares worth $13.2 million.
(Reporting by Bill Rigby; Editing by Bernard Orr)