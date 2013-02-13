No 'Plan B' for Microsoft's mobile ambitions -CFO

* Microsoft CFO says working to offer Windows on all devices
* Says will invest in PC ecosystem in many ways
SEATTLE Feb 13 Microsoft Corp has not
made much of a dent in Apple Inc's and Google Inc's
domination of mobile computing, but a top executive
hinted on Wednesday that it will not stop trying and does not
have an alternative strategy.
"We're very focused on continuing the success we have with
PCs and taking that to tablets and phones," Microsoft's Chief
Financial Officer Peter Klein said at the annual Goldman Sachs
Technology and Internet Conference in San Francisco, which was
webcast.
Given Microsoft's lack of success so far, he was asked if
there was an alternative strategy or 'Plan B' in reserve.
"It's less 'Plan B' than how you execute on the current
plan," said Klein. "We aim to evolve this generation of Windows
to make sure we have the right set of experiences at the right
price points for all customers."
Microsoft now has two versions of its own brand Surface
tablet for sale and released its newest Windows phone software
last year. But the company has not made big inroads into either
market.
Gartner estimates that Microsoft sold fewer than 900,000
Surface tablets in the fourth quarter, which is a fraction of
the 23 million iPads sold by Apple. Microsoft has not released
its own figures but has not disputed Gartner's.
Windows phones now account for 3 percent of the global
smartphone market, Gartner says, which is almost double their
share a year ago but way behind Google's Android with 70 percent
and Apple with 21 percent.
To grab more share, Klein said Microsoft was working with
hardware makers to make sure Windows software is available on
devices ranging from phones to tablets to larger all-in-one PCs.
"It's probably more nuanced than just you lower prices or
raise prices," said Klein. "It's less a Plan B and more, how do
you tweak your plan, how do you bring these things to market to
make sure you have the right offerings at the right price
points?"
Klein did not say whether Microsoft itself was planning to
move into the growing small tablet market, following the success
of Apple's iPad mini, Google's Nexus 7 and Amazon.com Inc's
Kindle Fire tablet.
Along with its partners, Klein said only that Microsoft was
"well set-up to deliver the most versatile set of experiences
across form factors".
Regarding Microsoft's $2 billion loan to Michael Dell and
private equity firm Silver Lake to take PC maker Dell Inc
private, announced last week, Klein suggested it was
simply part of its efforts to support the "ecosystem" of PC
makers.
"We have a long history of participating and supporting the
ecosystem and that takes different forms. Oftentimes it takes
the form of co-marketing, sometimes in helping with
development," said Klein. "In a very dynamic industry, our
ability to support the ecosystem - particularly the ecosystem
that is innovating on our devices and platforms - is a good
thing and something we will continue to do."