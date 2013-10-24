RPT-BRIEF-Microsoft CFO sees licensing revenue up for fiscal second quarter

BRIEF-Quaker Chemical and Houghton International to combine
* Quaker Chemical Corp - Quaker Chemical will assume Houghton International's debt and cash, with net debt of approximately $690 million at year-end 2016
Oct 24 * Microsoft cfo sees fiscal second quarter devices and consumer licensing revenue $5.2 bln to $5.4 bln
* Microsoft cfo sees business pc market 'stable', consumer pc market 'subject to more volatility'
* Microsoft cfo sees 2nd quarter hardware revenues up 35 pct to 45 pct reflecting new surface tablets and xbox one
* Microsoft cfo sees 2nd quarter commercial licensing revenue $10.7 bln to $10.9 bln with similar dynamics to 1st quarter
* Quaker Chemical Corp - Quaker Chemical will assume Houghton International's debt and cash, with net debt of approximately $690 million at year-end 2016
* Ceo Arne Sorenson's 2016 total compensation was $12.3 million versus $11 million in 2015 - sec filing
JOHANNESBURG, April 5 South Africa's Treasury on Wednesday said the departure of its Director General Lungisa Fuzile, whose contract was due to end in May 2018, was now imminent.