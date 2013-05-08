版本:
2013年 5月 9日

Microsoft names insider Amy Hood as chief financial officer

SEATTLE May 8 Microsoft Corp on Wednesday named Amy Hood, head of finance of its Office division, as its new chief financial officer.

Hood, 41, takes over from Peter Klein, who announced his departure in April.
