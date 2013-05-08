UPDATE 1-Microsoft names insider Amy Hood as CFO

BRIEF-Mastercard says it has got regulatory approval to buy Vocalink
* Mastercard and Vocalink will work to close transaction within next few weeks
SEATTLE May 8 Microsoft Corp on Wednesday named Amy Hood, head of finance of its Office division, as its new chief financial officer.
Hood, 41, the first woman to hold the CFO post at Microsoft, takes over from Peter Klein, who announced his departure in April. She takes up the job immediately, while Klein will remain at the company through the end of June.
A former Goldman Sachs banker, Hood joined Microsoft in late 2002. While at the Office division - Microsoft's most profitable unit - she worked on the high-profile acquisitions of online chat service Skype and business networking company Yammer.
The appointment of Hood came as a mild surprise, given the seniority of Tami Reller, CFO of Microsoft's flagship Windows unit, whom some had tipped for the job. Reller declined comment regarding the position last week.
* Mastercard and Vocalink will work to close transaction within next few weeks
TOKYO, April 11 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday, as rising geopolitical tensions over North Korea, a stronger yen and renewed uncertainty in the French presidential election hurt investor sentiment.
April 11 Qualcomm Inc hit back at Apple Inc's charges that were made in a U.S. lawsuit in January, saying the iPhone maker breached agreements with the firm and encouraged regulatory attacks on its business in various jurisdictions around the world by making false statements.