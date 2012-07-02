版本:
Microsoft to take $6.2 bln accounting charge

July 2 Microsoft Corp said it would take a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of about $6.2 billion in its online services division in the fourth quarter.

The company said the goodwill was related to its 2007 aQuantive Inc acquisition but does not expect the write down to affect its ongoing financial performance.

