Microsoft blocks censorship of Skype in China - advocacy group

BEIJING Nov 27 Microsoft Corp. has
made it harder to monitor calls and chats over its Skype phone
service in China, a freedom of expression advocacy group said,
as the Chinese government steps up censorship of the Internet.
Skype said on Monday it had ended an eight-year
joint-venture with Hong Kong-based TOM Group - 51 percent owned
by Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-Shing - and found a new partner
in China.
"After careful analysis of the new Skype, we believe that
Microsoft have lifted all censorship restrictions on their China
product," the advocacy group, GreatFire, said on Wednesday.
"All user calls, chats and login information are encrypted
and being communicated directly to Microsoft via HTTPS. This is
a complete about-face for Microsoft from the TOM-Skype era, when
all information was processed by TOM and stored by TOM on
servers located in China with absolutely no privacy controls in
place."
A Microsoft spokeswoman in China declined to comment and a
public relations official at Skype's Asia-Pacific regional
office could not immediately be reached.
Skype's new partner in China is Guangming Founder (GMF), a
joint-venture of Beijing-based newspaper Guangming Daily and the
Founder Group, a Beijing technology conglomerate established by
Peking University, according to the new GMF-Skype website.
The Skype-TOM partnership has come under criticism from
rights groups for allowing censorship and surveillance. Studies
have shown the TOM-Skype service was subject to blacklisted
keyword checks that could trigger monitoring of its users.
NEW CENSORSHIP MEASURES
Foreign Internet companies must tread a careful path in
China to exploit bountiful business opportunities without
compromising a carefully-nurtured image as champions of open
societies and free speech.
In 2010, Google conducted a partial pull-out from
China on the basis of censorship and after it suffered a serious
hacking episode that the company said emanated from China.
Google's search market share in China fell to 1.7 percent
last month from 12 percent in August 2010, although its Chinese
business has benefited from strong demand for its Android
software.
Websites such as those of Facebook Inc., YouTube -
which is owned by Google - and Twitter Inc. are all
blocked in China by what is known as the "Great Firewall".
The ruling Communist Party sees censorship as key to
maintaining its grip on power, recognising that social media
offers a platform for citizens to air grievances and criticism
of the government, a potential trigger for social unrest.
The government unveiled new measures in September
threatening jail for spreading "rumours" online. The measures
mostly target domestic Internet services such as Sina Corp's
Sina Weibo, China's most popular microblogging service.
Outside China, Skype's security and privacy protection have
been under the spotlight following revelations, disclosed by
Edward Snowden in his leaks of U.S. National Security Agency
documents, that the online communication service was part of the
NSA's PRISM programme to monitor communications through some of
America's biggest Internet companies.