Microsoft partners with China firm on cloud-computing

UPDATE 1-PSA Group referred to French prosecutors over diesel emissions
PARIS, Feb 9 French carmaker PSA Group has been referred to prosecutors over suspected diesel emissions-cheating, the company said on Thursday.
BEIJING Aug 23 Microsoft Corp has signed a partnership deal with a Chinese firm to develop and market cloud-computing products in China.
No terms of the deal were disclosed.
This is the first time Microsoft has formed a partnership in an emerging market to sell cloud-computing products, said Sandy Gupta, general manager of Open Source Solutions Group at Microsoft.
China Standard Software is the Chinese firm that has signed the deal with Microsoft. (Reporting by Terril Yue Jones; Editing by Ken Wills)
* Public Sector Pension Investment Board reports a 5.3 percent passive stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd as of December 31, 2016 -SEC filing Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2kT2SkE] Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, Feb 9 A Sanderson Farms Inc shareholder proposal requesting the third-largest U.S. poultry producer phase out the use of medically important antibiotics for growth promotion and disease prevention failed to pass on Thursday, its backers said.