UPDATE 2-Microsoft targeted in apparent Chinese antitrust probe

BEIJING, July 28 Microsoft Corp appears
to be the latest U.S. company targeted by China for antitrust
investigation as government officials paid sudden visits to the
software firm's Chinese offices on Monday.
Representatives from China's State Administration for
Industry & Commerce, which is responsible for enforcing business
laws, made the visits to Microsoft offices in Beijing, Shanghai,
Guangzhou and Chengdu, according to local media reports that
were confirmed by Microsoft.
The Chinese government agency declined to comment on the
visits. A Microsoft spokeswoman said the company was "happy to
answer the government's questions," but declined to give any
further information.
A source close to the company said the visits were most
likely the preliminary stage of an antitrust investigation.
If that is the case, Microsoft would be one of the biggest
U.S. companies to fall under the eye of Chinese regulators as
they ramp up their oversight in an apparent attempt to protect
local companies and customers.
Qualcomm Inc, the world's biggest cellphone chip
maker, is facing penalties that may exceed $1 billion in one
such Chinese antitrust probe, following accusations of
overcharging and abusing its market position.
Beijing's increasing use of its 6-year-old anti-monopoly law
and price competition rules to weigh-in on global mergers has
riled U.S. companies and strained U.S.-China business relations.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce earlier this year urged
Washington to get tough with Beijing on its use of
anti-competition rules, noting that "concerns among U.S.
companies are intensifying."
U.S.-China business relations have been severely strained
recently by wrangles over data privacy. State media has called
for "severe punishment" against tech firms for helping the U.S
government to steal secrets and monitor China, in the wake of
revelations by former U.S. National Security Agency contractor
Edward Snowden..
Tensions increased in May when the U.S. Justice Department
charged five Chinese military members with hacking the systems
of U.S. companies to steal trade secrets.
The latest move by China's authorities caps a rocky period
for Microsoft in the country. Earlier this month, activists said
Microsoft's OneDrive cloud storage service was being disrupted
in China.
In May, central government offices were banned from
installing Windows 8, Microsoft's latest operating system, on
new computers. This ban appears to not have been lifted, as
multiple procurement notices since then have not allowed Windows
8.
Nevertheless, the company has pushed forward with plans to
release its Xbox One gaming console in China in September,
forming distribution ties with wireless carrier China Telecom
Corp and e-commerce company JD.com Inc.
