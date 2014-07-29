版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 29日 星期二 17:17 BJT

RPT-China regulator in anti-monopoly probe of Microsoft

(Repeats to additional subscribers)

BEIJING, July 29 A Chinese regulator said on Tuesday it is conducting an anti-monopoly investigation into Microsoft Corp because the firm has not fully disclosed information about its Windows operating system and Microsoft Office application.

China's State Administration for Industry & Commerce (SAIC) is investigating a Microsoft vice president and senior managers, and has made copies of the firm's financial statements and contracts, the SAIC said on its website.

The SAIC has obtained documents, e-mails and other data from Microsoft's computers and servers, it said, adding that it could not complete the investigation as Microsoft had said some of its key personnel were not in China. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐