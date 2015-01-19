REFILE-After Gmail blocked in China, Microsoft's Outlook hacked, says GreatFire

(Repeats with correct spelling of 'SMTP' in paragraph 2)
BEIJING Jan 19 Chinese users of Microsoft
Corp's Outlook email service were subject to a hacking
attack at the weekend, just weeks after Google Inc's
Gmail system was blocked in China, an online censorship watchdog
said on Monday.
People using email clients like Outlook, Mozilla's
Thunderbird and apps on their phone with the SMTP and IMAP email
protocols, which are used to send and receive messages, around
Saturday were subject to a "man-in-the-middle" (MITM) attack,
said China-based GreatFire.org.
A MITM attack hijacks an online connection to monitor and
sometimes control communications made through that channel.
Attacks and blocks on foreign internet services have become
increasingly common with China, which operates the world's most
sophisticated online censorship mechanism, known as the Great
Firewall, to eliminate any signs of dissent or challenges to the
ruling Communist Party.
Critics say China has stepped up its disruption of foreign
online services like Google over the past year to create an
Internet cut off from the rest of the world.
GreatFire.org said on Monday that China's official
Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) was likely responsible
for the MITM attack on Outlook.
"If our accusation is correct, this new attack signals that
the Chinese authorities are intent on further cracking down on
communication methods that they cannot readily monitor,"
GreatFire.org said on its website.
Reuters was not able to contact CAC, which does not share
contact details, for immediate comment.
Last month, Google's Gmail email service was shut down in
China before resuming infrequent and heavily disrupted activity,
forcing many Chinese users to adopt domestic email systems.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Nick Macfie)