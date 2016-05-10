REFILE-Microsoft to shut MSN China portal on June 7

UPDATE 2-Scaramucci's SkyBridge sells itself, investment team to stay put
* Move marks deeper push into financial industry by China's HNA
SHANGHAI May 10 Microsoft plans to shut its MSN China portal in June but remains committed to China, the company said in a statement emailed to Reuters on Tuesday.
"Microsoft will be shutting down the MSN portal in China on June 7. Microsoft is deeply committed to China, offering a range of products including Windows 10, cloud services to customers, and hosting the largest research and development centre outside of the U.S.," it said.
The U.S. software giant shut its internet messaging service in China in 2014. (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Stephen Coates)
BRASILIA, Jan 18 Brazil's Oi SA is considering changing a restructuring plan challenged by a group of creditors to offer banks and bondholders part of asset sale proceeds, newspaper O Estado de S.Paulo said on Wednesday.
FRANKFURT, Jan 18 Deutsche Bank will be free to focus on a new growth strategy instead of devoting most of its energy to cleaning up past mistakes, Chief Executive John Cryan said after settling its most costly legal headache.