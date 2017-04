BEIJING, July 28 JD.com Inc, China's second-biggest e-commerce company by market share, will have exclusive right to accept pre-orders for Microsoft Corp's Xbox One games console in China from July 28 to July 30.

On Friday, China Telecom, the country's smallest wireless carrier, said it would sell the Xbox One when released in September. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Stephen Coates)