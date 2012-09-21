Microsoft complains to China over piracy at state firms -report

SHANGHAI, Sept 21 Microsoft Corp has
lodged a complaint with China to stop four state-owned companies
from allegedly using pirated and unlicensed versions of its
software, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.
Microsoft alleged that China Railway Construction Corp
, TravelSky Technology, China Post Group
and China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) were using pirated or
unlicensed software and filed a complaint last month to a
government panel overseen by China's Vice Premier Wang Qishan,
Bloomberg reported, quoting three unnamed sources.
Microsoft declined to comment on the article but said the
company was having "ongoing discussions" with China about
protecting intellectual property.
Wang, in a meeting with Microsoft Chief Executive Steve
Ballmer in May, promised to crack down on software piracy, the
official Xinhua News Agency reported. Wang also told Ballmer
that central government organs in China were using authorised
software since China's push last year to use and purchase only
legitimate software.
According to the Bloomberg report, Microsoft alleged last
month that 84 percent of its Office software used at China
Railway Construction was unlicensed as was 97 percent of its
Windows server client software.
Microsoft also said that more than 40 percent of Office and
Windows server client software used by CNPC was unlicensed while
almost all of Travelsky's Office software was unlicensed and 93
percent of China Post's come from pirated versions. Bloomberg
said Microsoft's allegations were based on its own estimates.
A TravelSky investor relations executive declined to comment
w hen contacted by Reuters as did an official at CNPC who only
identified himself as Liu. Off icials at China Post a nd C hina
Railway Construction could not immediately be reached.
Bloomberg reported that a China Post executive told the news
service that Microsoft's allegations were "inaccurate" while a
China Railway Construction public relations executive said
estimated use of unlicensed software was greatly exaggerated.
Rampant software piracy in China has made the market
difficult for Microsoft to crack, but over the past few years
the company has stepped up assertion of its intellectual
property rights.
Earlier this year Microsoft sued Gome Electrical Appliances
Holding, one of China's largest homegrown electronics
distributors, and a Beijing electronics mall, for allegedly
infringing on the copyright of its software.