Microsoft Xbox One to launch in China Sept 23

SHANGHAI, July 30 Microsoft Corp will launch its Xbox One gaming console in China on September 23, Yusuf Mehdi, head of marketing and strategy for Microsoft's Xbox group said at an event in Shanghai on Wednesday.

The Xbox One will be the first foreign-made console to be launched in China in 14 years after the government this year lifted a 2000 ban on gaming consoles.

Microsoft is forging ahead with the console launch despite Tuesday's government announcement that the U.S. software giant is the subject of an anti-monopoly investigation. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
