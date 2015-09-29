China hands Microsoft administrative fine over Xbox venture

BEIJING, Sept 29 Microsoft Corp and its
Chinese partner in an Xbox game console venture have been fined
by China's commerce ministry for breaching antitrust rules but
escaped serious punishment after it deemed they did not hamper
free market competition.
Microsoft and Shanghai Oriental Pearl Media Co Ltd
, known as BesTV, were fined 200,000 yuan
($31,430)each for failing to report to antitrust regulators that
their joint venture exceeded a market share threshold that
usually triggers a disclosure requirement.
Microsoft and BesTV formed a venture in 2013 to bring the
Xbox to China after the government lifted a 14-year ban on
consoles.
The Xbox investigation, which did not find Xbox in serious
violation of any antitrust rules, was unrelated to an ongoing
probe by China's National Development and Reform Commission into
Microsoft's Windows operating system and Office software sales
practices.
($1 = 6.3627 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)