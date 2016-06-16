Microsoft opposes U.S. labor board ruling on contract worker rights

| June 15
June 15 Microsoft Corp has asked a
federal court to throw out a ruling by a U.S. labor board
extending the responsibility of companies for contract workers,
arguing that the case would have big implications for the
technology company.
An August 2015 decision by the National Labor Relations
Board expanded the definition of a "joint employer", which could
require more companies to bargain with and have liability for
workers hired by contractors.
The decision expanded the test for joint employment beyond
whether a company had "direct and immediate" control over
employment conditions of another company's workers, to consider
indirect or unexercised control. The case is now before the U.S.
Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.
Microsoft and industry group HR Policy Association submitted
a joint brief on Tuesday opposing the NLRB ruling in a case
involving California waste management company Browning-Ferris
Industries, a subsidiary of Republic Services Inc.
In its brief Microsoft said the 2015 ruling was too broad
and the decision would discourage Microsoft and others from
directing contractors to provide benefits to their employees,
for fear the directive would make Microsoft a joint employer
under the new standard.
Business groups say the ruling has the potential to disrupt
a range of business-to-business relationships, including those
that companies have with vendors, staffing agencies,
subcontractors and subsidiaries, as well as franchisees.
Silicon Valley companies frequently use contract workers for
tasks from security to writing software.
Microsoft had nearly 113,000 employees at the end of last
year, it said. A spokeswoman declined to say how many temporary
and contract workers it employed, but the Seattle Times quoted
an unnamed source as saying there were 81,000 at one point in
2015.
In the labor board's 2015 ruling, it said Browning-Ferris
was a joint employer of workers hired through a staffing agency
at a recycling facility and had to negotiate with workers.
Browning-Ferris has said the U.S. labor board standard for
"joint employment" is so broad and vague that it makes it
impossible for employers to structure their business
relationships with contractors.
Microsoft has been praised by President Barack Obama for
restricting its work contracts to suppliers who give employees
at least 15 days of paid leave annually, part of its so-called
Corporate Social Responsibility, or CSR, policy.
"Companies with existing CSR initiatives now have a strong
incentive to terminate them, and others considering such
policies will be more likely to table their plans," Microsoft
said of the consequences of the 2015 ruling.
Some labor law experts told Reuters that such corporate
social responsibility policies calling for minimum employee
benefits are unlikely to make companies a joint employer under
the NLRB's ruling in Browning-Ferris.
"The board's decision could use some clarification but does
not jeopardize a company's corporate responsibility policy for
its vendors and suppliers, providing Microsoft or other brands
do not control or purport to control day-to-day labor and
personnel decisions of the suppliers," said Samuel Estreicher,
director of New York University's Center for Labor and
Employment Law.
In any event, Microsoft argued, the court should make clear
that such CSR plans did not make a company a joint employer.
An NLRB spokesman was not immediately available for comment.
(Editing by Peter Henderson and Andrew Hay)