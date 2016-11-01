UPDATE 2-Microsoft says Russia-linked hackers exploiting Windows flaw

(Adds comment from Google, background on the attacks)
By Jim Finkle and Dustin Volz
Nov 1 Microsoft Corp said on Tuesday
that a hacking group previously linked to the Russian government
and U.S. political hacks was behind recent cyber attacks that
exploited a newly discovered Windows security flaw.
The software maker said in an advisory on its website there
had been a small number of attacks using "spear phishing" emails
from a hacking group known Strontium, which is more widely known
as "Fancy Bear," or APT 28. Microsoft did not identify any
victims.
Microsoft's disclosure of the new attacks and the link to
Russia came after Washington accused Moscow of launching an
unprecedented hacking campaign aimed at disrupting and
discrediting the upcoming U.S. election.
The U.S. government last month formally blamed the Russian
government for the election-season hacks of Democratic Party
emails and their subsequent disclosure via WikiLeaks and other
entities. Russia has denied those accusations.
Microsoft said a patch to protect Windows users against the
newly discovered threat will be released on Nov. 8, which is
Election Day. It was not clear whether the Windows vulnerability
had been used in any of the recent U.S. political hacks.
Representatives of the FBI and the Department of Homeland
Security could not immediately be reached for comment.
A U.S. intelligence expert on Russian cyber activity said
that Fancy Bear primarily works for or on behalf of the GRU,
Russia's military intelligence agency, which U.S. intelligence
officials have concluded were responsible for hacks of
Democratic Party databases and emails.
In spear phishing, an attacker sends targeted messages,
typically via email, that exploit known information to trick
victims into clicking on malicious links or open tainted
attachments.
Microsoft said the attacks exploited a vulnerability in
Adobe Systems Inc's Flash software and one in the
Windows operating system.
Adobe released a patch for that vulnerability on Monday,
when security researchers with Google went public with
details on the attack.
Microsoft chided rival Google for going public with details
of the vulnerabilities before it had time to prepare and test a
patch to fix them.
"Google's decision to disclose these vulnerabilities before
patches are broadly available and tested is disappointing, and
puts customers at increased risk," Microsoft said.
A Google representative declined to comment on Microsoft's
statement.
Google disclosed the flaw on Monday, following its standing
policy of going public seven days after discovering "critical
vulnerabilities" that are being actively exploited by hackers.
Google gives software companies 60 days to patch less
serious bugs.
(Reporting by Jim Finkle in Boston and Dustin Volz in
Washington. Additional reporting by John Walcott in Washington;
Editing by Jonathan Weber and Jonathan Oatis)