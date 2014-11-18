版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 19日 星期三

Microsoft issues update to fix domain privileges security

Nov 18 Microsoft Corp issued an emergency software update to fix a security glitch that affects domain privileges in all supported versions of Windows.

The vulnerability could allow an attacker to upgrade unprivileged domain user account privileges to those of a domain administrator account.

The update was released on Tuesday, according to information available on the company's Security Response Center website.

Microsoft said it was aware of limited, targeted attacks that aimed to exploit the security issue at the time it issued the update.

(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bangalore)
