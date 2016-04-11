UPDATE 1-Microsoft offers first major endorsement of new EU-U.S. data pact

* EU, U.S. data transfer pact agreed in February
* Previous one struck down on U.S. spying concerns
* Microsoft is first major U.S. firm to endorse new
framework
* EU member states still have to approve new data pact
(Adds European Commission comment)
By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, April 11 Microsoft became on
Monday the first major U.S. tech company to say it would
transfer users' information to the United States using a new
transatlantic commercial data pact and would resolve any
disputes with European privacy watchdogs.
Data transfers to the United States have been conducted in a
legal limbo since October last year when the European Union's
top court struck down the Safe Harbour framework that allowed
firms to easily move personal data across the Atlantic in
compliance with strict EU data transferral rules.
EU data protection law bars companies from transferring
personal data to countries deemed to have insufficient privacy
safeguards, of which the United States is one, unless they set
up complex legal structures or use a framework like Safe
Harbour.
Microsoft said it would sign up to the EU-U.S. Privacy
Shield, the new framework that was agreed by Brussels and
Washington in February to fill the void left by Safe Harbour and
ensure the $260 billion in digital services trade across the
Atlantic continues smoothly.
"I'm pleased to announce today that Microsoft pledges to
sign up for the Privacy Shield, and we will put in place new
commitments to advance privacy as this instrument is
implemented," John Frank, Vice President of EU Government
Affairs, wrote in a blog.
The U.S. company's endorsement of the Privacy Shield comes
amidst criticism of it by privacy groups for failing to address
concerns about U.S. surveillance practices and one day before EU
data protection regulators sit down for a two-day meeting on
whether to endorse it themselves.
Revelations by former intelligence contractor Edward Snowden
of mass U.S. government surveillance programmes sparked outrage
in Europe and set in motion the legal challenge that eventually
led to the quashing of Safe Harbour.
The European Commission, which negotiated the framework on
behalf of the EU, has urged companies to comply with decisions
from the 28-member bloc's data protection authorities in
disputes to help the Privacy Shield survive an expected future
court challenge.
Companies transferring human resources data will have to
submit to the jurisdiction of European regulators, but for other
companies it will merely be voluntary. The main enforcers of the
framework will be the U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S.
Federal Trade Commission.
The European Commission welcomed Microsoft's announcement,
noting that EU individuals were more likely to turn to their
national regulator to complain about the handling of their data.
"We welcome the fact that companies already commit to using
the Privacy Shield and complying with its obligations," said
Christian Wigand, a Commission spokesman.
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Mark Potter and Susan
Thomas)