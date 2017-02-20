EU privacy watchdogs say Windows 10 settings still raise concerns

BRUSSELS Feb 20 European Union data protection watchdogs said on Monday they were still concerned with the privacy settings of Microsoft's Windows 10 operating system after the U.S. company announced changes to the installation process.

The group of the EU's 28 authorities responsible for enforcing data protection law in the bloc wrote to Microsoft last year expressing significant concerns about the default installation settings of Windows 10 and users' apparent lack of control over the company's processing of their data.

The group - referred to as the Article 29 Working Party - requested further explanations of Microsoft's processing of personal data for various purposes, including advertising.

"In light of the above, which are separate to the results of ongoing inquiries at a national level, even considering the proposed changes to Windows 10, the Working Party remains concerned about the level of protection of users’ personal data," the group said in a statement.

(Reporting by Julia Fioretti, editing by Philip Blenkinsop)