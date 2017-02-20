UPDATE 1-EU privacy watchdogs say Windows 10 settings still raise concerns

(Adds details)
BRUSSELS Feb 20 European Union data protection
watchdogs said on Monday they were still concerned about the
privacy settings of Microsoft's Windows 10 operating
system despite the U.S. company announcing changes to the
installation process.
The watchdogs, a group made up of the EU's 28 authorities
responsible for enforcing data protection law, wrote to
Microsoft last year expressing concerns about the default
installation settings of Windows 10 and users' apparent lack of
control over the company's processing of their data.
The group - referred to as the Article 29 Working Party
-asked for more explanation of Microsoft's processing of
personal data for various purposes, including advertising.
"In light of the above, which are separate to the results of
ongoing inquiries at a national level, even considering the
proposed changes to Windows 10, the Working Party remains
concerned about the level of protection of users’ personal
data," the group said in a statement which also acknowledged
Microsoft's willingness to cooperate.
Microsoft was not immediately available to comment.
A number of national authorities have already begun
enquiries into Windows 10, including France which in July
ordered Microsoft to stop collecting excessive user data.
The EU privacy group said that despite a new installation
screen presenting users with five options to limit or switch off
Microsoft's processing of their data, it was not clear to what
extent users would be informed about the specific data being
collected.
Microsoft uses data collected through Windows 10 for
different purposes, including advertising, the group said in its
statement said.
"Microsoft should clearly explain what kinds of personal
data are processed for what purposes. Without such information,
consent cannot be informed, and therefore, not valid."
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti, editing by Philip Blenkinsop and
Jane Merriman)