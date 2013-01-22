版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 23日 星期三 00:21 BJT

BRIEF: Microsoft in talks to invest $1 bln-$3 bln as part of Dell LBO-CNBC

Jan 22 Jan 22 (Reuters) Microsoft

*In talks to invest $1 bln-$3 bln as part of Dell LBO - CNBC

*Investment seen as "mezzanine" financing - CNBC
