Microsoft in talks to invest up to $3 bln in Dell buyout -CNBC

BRIEF-Primero Mining to resume operations at San Dimas
* Primero Mining Corp - operations are expected to resume at Primero's San Dimas mine in Mexico on Tuesday, April 18, 2017
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 22 Microsoft Corp is in discussions to invest between $1 billion and $3 billion in a buyout of Dell Inc, CNBC cited unidentified sources as saying on Tuesday.
The world's largest software company will provide the capital in the form of mezzanine financing, the business TV outlet reported, a hybrid of debt and equity.
Shares in Dell gained almost 2 percent to $13.08 in late morning trade.
* Primero Mining Corp - operations are expected to resume at Primero's San Dimas mine in Mexico on Tuesday, April 18, 2017
* Gemphire Therapeutics files for resale of up to 2.3 million shares of co's common stock by selling stockholders - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2p1yMht Further company coverage:
* Splunk Inc - Amy Chang had decided not to stand for re-election to board of directors - sec filing