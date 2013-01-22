版本:
2013年 1月 23日

Microsoft in talks to invest up to $3 bln in Dell buyout -CNBC

SAN FRANCISCO Jan 22 Microsoft Corp is in discussions to invest between $1 billion and $3 billion in a buyout of Dell Inc, CNBC cited unidentified sources as saying on Tuesday.

The world's largest software company will provide the capital in the form of mezzanine financing, the business TV outlet reported, a hybrid of debt and equity.

Shares in Dell gained almost 2 percent to $13.08 in late morning trade.
