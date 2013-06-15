版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 15日 星期六 11:12 BJT

Microsoft got more than 6,000 U.S. data requests in second half 2012

SEATTLE, June 14 Microsoft Corp said on Friday that for the last six months of 2012 it received between 6,000 and 7,000 criminal and national security warrants, subpoenas and orders affecting between 31,000 and 32,000 consumer accounts from local, state and federal U.S. governmental entities.

The software company disclosed the data after reaching a deal about disclosures with U.S. national security authorities. Facebook Inc published similar data earlier on Friday.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐