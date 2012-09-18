UPDATE 1-Microsoft slows dividend growth

* Raises dividend 15 pct to 23 cents/share
* Comes after 25 pct, 23 pct increases last two years
* Dividend yield about 2.9 pct, high end for techs
By Bill Rigby
SEATTLE, Sept 18 Microsoft Corp raised
its dividend by 15 percent on Tuesday, marking a slowdown in the
growth in payouts to investors after a year marked by a downturn
in computer sales and a large write-off for a failed
acquisition.
The world's largest software company said it will start
paying shareholders 23 cents per share each quarter from
December, up from 20 cents. That is the seventh increase since
it started paying a regular quarterly dividend in 2004, but is
smaller than the 25 percent and 23 percent increases the two
previous years.
Microsoft's yield, which shows annual dividend payments as a
percentage of share price, is now about 2.9 percent, near the
high end of the technology sector. Its shares dipped 0.3 percent
in after-hours trading.
Microsoft, whose share price has been static for the last
decade, was one of the first big tech companies to introduce a
dividend, starting with an annual payout in 2003, then a special
dividend and regular quarterly payments the year after.
Its new dividend yield of 2.9 percent, based on its closing
share price of $31.17, compares with about 3.9 percent for Intel
Corp and 1.6 percent for IBM Corp, which are
both long-time dividend payers.
Cisco Systems Inc, which paid out its first
quarterly dividend last year, also stands around 2.9 percent.
Apple Inc, which restarted dividends after a 12-year
hiatus only this year, is about 1.5 percent. Google Inc
does not pay dividends.
The reduction in growth rate comes after a difficult
financial year for Microsoft, which saw operating income fall 20
percent, chiefly due to a $6.2 billion write-off for a failed
acquisition.
Microsoft's Chief Financial Officer, Peter Klein, said
earlier this year that the company's dividend tends to stay in
step with growth in operating income, while taking into account
cash on hand. Microsoft, like Apple, has a huge cash hoard, up
19 percent last financial year to $63 billion, $54 billion of
which is held overseas.
Microsoft also said on Tuesday that long-time director
Raymond Gilmartin, former chief executive of drug company Merck
& Co, will retire from the board and not seek re-election at
this year's annual meeting. Gilmartin, 71, joined the Microsoft
board in 2001.