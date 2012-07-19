Microsoft reports quarterly loss after charge

NEW YORK, July 19 Microsoft Corp
reported its first quarterly loss as a public company on
Thursday as it took a previously announced charge for writing
down the value of its ailing online unit.
The world's largest software company reported a net loss of
$492 million, or 6 cents per share, compared with a profit of
$5.87 billion, or 69 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.
Sales rose 4 percent to $18 billion, dampened by slowing PC
sales featuring its flagship Windows operating system.
Microsoft has not suffered a quarterly loss since going
public in 1986.