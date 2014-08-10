'Naked PCs' lay bare Microsoft's emerging markets problem

Aug 11 On a trip to Beijing a decade ago, Bill
Gates was asked by a senior government official how much money
Microsoft Corp made in China. The official asked the
interpreter to double check Gates' reply as he couldn't believe
the figure was so low.
It's a problem that hasn't gone away. Indeed, Microsoft's
current issues in China conceal a deeper problem for the U.S.
software giant - despite the popularity of its Windows operating
system and Office suite, few people in emerging markets are
willing to pay for legitimate copies.
This not only costs Microsoft in lost revenue, but is also
holding back the spread of its newest Windows 8 version -
analysts say even buyers of pirate software prefer older
versions. According to StatCounter, a website that tracks what
software is loaded on Internet-connected computers, more than 90
percent of PCs in China - now the world's biggest market - are
running pre-8 versions of Windows.
Microsoft is trying to tackle this. This year it's offering
Windows 8 at a discount to PC manufacturers who install its Bing
search engine as the default. And it's giving away versions of
Windows 8 for phones and some tablets.
But, as the industry shifts from desktop to mobile, the
cloud and free or cheap software, China sums up both the old and
new challenges Microsoft faces in making money in emerging
markets - and, increasingly, in developed ones.
"The great danger for the company is that what has happened
to them in emerging markets - basically no revenue from new PCs
because of piracy - is not far off what's happening everywhere,"
said Ben Thompson, the Taiwan-based author of stratechery.com, a
popular technology blog.
CORE COST
For sure, China is a major, and unique, headache for
Microsoft. Many of the problems are tied to a broader push by
the Chinese government to limit foreign firms' dominance and
encourage local technology firms to become viable competitors.
After years of healthy relations with Beijing, Microsoft
last month was suddenly targeted by anti-monopoly regulators who
raided its China offices as part of a price-fixing
investigation.
But the spats mask the fact that Microsoft has never really
cracked how to get people in emerging markets to pay for its
software. The company rarely breaks out revenues by geography,
but it has provided clues about the size of the problem.
In 2011, then CEO Steve Ballmer reportedly told employees
that, because of piracy, Microsoft earned less revenue in China
than in the Netherlands - with 1 percent of its population -
even though China bought as many computers as the United States.
According to the BSA anti-piracy lobby group that Microsoft
co-founded, emerging markets account for 56 percent of all PCs
in use, and 73 percent of software piracy. Of the $77.8 billion
revenue Microsoft generated in its 2013 financial year, China,
Brazil and Russia each "exceeded" $1 billion, according to a
Microsoft presentation. For comparison, Apple Inc
generated $27 billion in Greater China, which includes Hong Kong
and Taiwan, in its 2013 financial year.
For Microsoft, that's a lot of lost revenue from the heart
of its business. "Windows and Office are still very much the
core of Microsoft," says Sameer Singh, an India-based analyst.
The most recent breakdown by Microsoft of its results by
product line - for the first quarter of fiscal 2014 - shows that
56 percent of its global revenue and 78 percent of operating
profit came from Windows and Office.
Microsoft doesn't just lose the revenue from pirate copies,
it also loses access to customers who might buy other Microsoft
products that work with or on top of Windows and Office.
Across most markets, Windows and Office account for more
than half of revenues, says Andrew Pickup, Microsoft's Asia PR
chief. This, analysts say, is because many of Microsoft's other
products, such as Exchange and Windows servers, depend on
customers already using Windows and Office.
"The Microsoft ecosystem is obviously pretty
interconnected," says Jan Dawson of U.S.-based Jackdaw Research.
"So it makes sense that the proportion of revenue would be
similar in emerging markets."
NAKED PCS
Part of the intractability of piracy in emerging markets is
that each part of the chain poses a problem.
For PC makers working on wafer-thin margins the operating
system is one of the costliest parts of the machine, while
mom-and-pop shops which form the bulk of retailers in such
markets can't afford to turn away price-sensitive customers who
are comfortable buying pirate software.
The problem, therefore, starts with computer makers, Singh
says, since "convincing them to ship every PC with Windows
pre-installed is difficult." Margins on PCs for a company like
Lenovo Group Ltd are "near single digits," says Bryan
Wang, an analyst at Gartner.
The result is that up to 60 percent of PCs shipped in the
emerging markets of Asia, says IDC research manager Handoko
Andi, have no Windows operating system pre-installed - so-called
'naked PCs', which usually instead carry some free, open source
operating system like Linux. That compares with about 25 percent
in the region's developed markets like Japan and Australia.
A quick scan of Taobao, the popular Chinese e-commerce site
operated by Alibaba, shows a vast selection of PCs shipped with
Linux rather than Windows. Once the machines hit the retailers,
it's hard to tell where legitimate software stops and piracy
begins.
On a recent morning in Zhongguancun, a teeming electronics
hub in north Beijing, shopkeepers offered to bundle what they
said were legitimate versions of Windows with a new laptop,
either for free or the equivalent of about $30.
Microsoft began lobbying Lenovo in 2004 to stop shipping
naked PCs, but the Chinese firm countered that its margins were
too low, a person familiar with the negotiations said. Two years
later - just days before then-President Hu Jintao visited Gates'
U.S. home - China announced a new law requiring PCs to be
shipped with operating systems. That merely dented piracy rates,
which fell to 79 percent in 2009 from 92 percent in 2004,
according to the BSA.
Lenovo said it reached an agreement with Microsoft in June
of this year to ensure that Lenovo PCs sold in China would come
pre-installed with a genuine Windows operating system.
"MOBILE ALSO-RAN"
Microsoft's new approach is to push the price of Windows low
enough to make it worth a PC maker's while. The cost of a
Windows licence has fallen to below $50 from as high as $150,
said IDC's Andi, taking Microsoft down to "levels where they've
never competed before."
Microsoft's Pickup said it was too early to gauge take-up.
In any case, making Windows cheaper for PCs is just part of
a broader response to deeper shifts in the industry. The rise of
mobile, tablets, cloud-based services and free operating systems
has marginalised Microsoft and challenged its business model.
While Windows is on more than 90 percent of traditional
computers - according to data compiled by analyst Ben Bajarin -
that figure drops to below 14 percent once mobile devices such
as phones and tablets are factored in, estimates Gartner.
More than half those devices run Google's Android
mobile OS, which is effectively free to handset and tablet
makers. Apple, a key player in all types of devices, gives away
upgrades to its operating systems for free.
Pickup says Microsoft has listened to phone makers'
complaints and relaxed what hardware they need to install the
mobile version of Windows. It has also made the operating system
free on any mobile device of 9 inches or less.
Taken together, the moves are "about bringing down the cost
as more and more of the populations in these emerging markets
are having their first computing experience," Pickup said.
These are significant concessions, analysts say, but
Microsoft will have to learn to be a bit player, where its
software and services run on other people's operating systems.
"The biggest threat to Microsoft," Dawson said, "is the
shift from a PC-based world where Microsoft dominated to a
mobile world where Microsoft is an also-ran."
(Additional reporting by Noel Randewich in SAN FRANCISCO and
Bill Rigby in SEATTLE; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)