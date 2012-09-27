版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 27日 星期四 16:25 BJT

EU regulators set to charge Microsoft over breached deal

WARSAW, Sept 27 EU regulators are preparing to charge U.S. software company Microsoft for failing to comply with a 2009 ruling ordering it to offer users a choice of web browsers, the EU's antitrust chief said on Thursday.

"The next step is to open a formal proceeding into the company's breach of an agreement," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia told reporters. "It should not be a long investigation because the company itself explicitly recognised its breach of the agreement."

The European Commission opened an investigation into the case in July, the first time a company is alleged to have failed to meet its commitments under EU antitrust decisions. If found guilty, Microsoft could face fines up to 10 percent of its global turnover.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐