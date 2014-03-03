UPDATE 1-Two top Microsoft execs to leave in reshuffle - reports

March 3 In the biggest management reshuffle at
Microsoft Corp since Satya Nadella took over as its
chief executive, two top executives, Tony Bates and Tami Reller,
will leave the company while a former Clinton family aide will
become its chief strategy officer, according to media reports.
Mark Penn, who will become chief strategy officer, will get
a bigger hand in determining which markets Microsoft should be
in and where it should be making further investments, the New
York Times reported, citing a person briefed on the change.
Penn was an executive vice president at Microsoft overseeing
advertising and strategy.
Bates, the former Skype CEO in charge of Microsoft's
business development, will leave immediately, technology news
site Re/code reported on Sunday citing unnamed sources.
Bates, who has also worked at Cisco Systems Inc,
was considered one of the potential CEO candidates to succeed
Steve Ballmer, who announced in August that he would retire.
Eric Rudder, head of advanced strategy, will temporarily
take up Bates' duties and marketing executive Chris Capossela
will replace Reller, the report said.
Reller, one of the top female executives at the company and
co-head of Microsoft's Windows unit, will remain with the
company for some time to help with the transition.
The report said Nadella, who was appointed CEO on Feb. 4,
told staff of the changes on Friday and the company plans to
announce them publicly on Tuesday.
Microsoft declined to comment on the reports.