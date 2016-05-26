Microsoft, Facebook to jointly build transatlantic subsea cable

May 26 Microsoft Corp and Facebook Inc have agreed to jointly build a subsea cable across the Atlantic Ocean to meet growing demand for high-speed cloud and online services.

The construction of the new "MAREA" cable will begin in August and it is expected to be completed in October 2017, the companies said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)