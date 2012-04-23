版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 24日 星期二 00:17 BJT

Microsoft to sell some AOL patents to Facebook

April 23 Microsoft Corp signed an agreement with Facebook Inc to sell for $550 million some of the patents it is buying from AOL Inc.

Facebook will buy 650 AOL patents and patent applications, as well as a license to the AOL patents and applications that Microsoft will own.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐