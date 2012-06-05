Flame virus prompts Microsoft to boost Windows security

| BOSTON, June 5
BOSTON, June 5 Discovery of the Flame virus that
mainly affected computers in the Middle East, has prompted
Microsoft Corp to strengthen the security of a Windows
program that helps customers secure their PCs and update
software.
Mike Reavey, senior director of the Microsoft Security
Response Center, said in a blog post that the world's biggest
software maker plans to boost security measures on the Windows
Update software that is included with the operating system that
runs the majority of the world's PCs.
Microsoft disclosed over the weekend that the hackers who
built Flame exploited a flaw in Windows that allowed them to
trick PCs into believing it was a legitimate piece of software
from Microsoft. The software was then downloaded onto computers
using the Microsoft Update feature.
News of the Flame virus surfaced a week ago when cyber
security experts described it as one of the most sophisticated
pieces of malicious software discovered to date. They are still
investigating the virus, which they believe was released
specifically to target computers in Iran and across the Middle
East, similar to the Stuxnet worm that attacked Iran's nuclear
program in 2010.
The security experts said Flame likely only infected several
thousand computers and was targeted at entities that would be of
interest to nations involved in espionage.
Microsoft said on its website on Sunday that it was
releasing software to fix the bug using its Windows Update
system. But security experts said machines infected with some
advanced viruses may not benefit from that update because those
viruses had disabled the Windows Update software.
That is partially what prompted the need to further boost
the security of the Windows Update feature, they said.
"If Microsoft is going to 'harden' the update feature, they
must also prevent writers of malicious software from disabling
the updating process on local computers," said John Bumgarner,
chief technology officer of the U.S. Cyber Consequences Unit, a
non-profit think-tank that studies the impact of cyber warfare.
Microsoft disclosed the plan to boost security of Windows
Update late Monday on a Microsoft Security Response Center blog:
Company officials could not immediately be reached to
elaborate on Tuesday morning.
Yet Reavey said in a blog posted on Sunday that it was
taking the flaw in Windows seriously because the bug could be
exploited by developers of less sophisticated viruses to launch
more widespread attacks.
Microsoft declined to say whether such attacks have already
taken place.